“If he is found immune from these charges, there is at least a great risk that the courts will have endorsed an immunity that could cover a number of otherwise criminal things the president might do in the future,” Morrison said. Similarly, Cardozo Law School professor Kate Shaw suggests a ruling for Trump could encourage him to abuse his powers to purge the civil service and invoke the Insurrection Act to target all manner of domestic enemies.One way to take care of problems.
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
The Crimes Of Dark Brandon
If we're going to have a president on a murderous crime spree, better him than Trump, I guess.
by Atrios at 09:00