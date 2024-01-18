Coding And Automated Bureaucracy

The healthcare example is filling out insurance paperwork. There's something funny about inventing an elaborate bureaucracy and then automating it. Computer spits out the form, another computer fills it in automatically. Then another computer can reject treatment!Anyone can ask ChatGPT to answer a question or perform a task. But the popular chatbot is particularly useful for workers in three specific industries, according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman."Coding is probably the single area from a productivity gain we're most excited about today. It's massively deployed and at scaled usage, at this point," Altman said during a recent episode of "Unconfuse Me," a podcast hosted by Bill Gates. "Healthcare and education are two things that are coming up that curve that we're very excited about, too."
The education stuff is just going to be an endless series of plagiarism bots being flagged by plagiarism detection software as plagiarism (good luck, parents, all your kids are getting in trouble!)
And, hey, I guess no one needs to learn to code anymore! Bye STEM, we hardly knew you.