I find it interesting watching shows/movies either produced in or meant to take place in specific years over the past 25 years or so. It's pretty easy to pick up on exactly when they are meant to take place, and when there are some technological anachronisms, based on TV/monitor screens and cell phones.
Something I'm watching now takes places in that period when smart phones existed but most people didn't have them. It's actually a clever moment to place things. You have the benefits of current technology, mostly, without it being omnipresent and dominating our lives entirely. Get to have it both ways, as a writer. The tech is there, but you can put it aside when inconvenient.
I'm sure the deeper past has some similar clues I don't pick up on quite as easily because I didn't live through the time period, but they seem a bit more like "that Ford model came out in 1954." Suggestive, but not things which mattered all that much.