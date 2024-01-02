Endlessly Fascinating

Cnn.com headline:
I'm not saying covering the wingnutosphere is *wrong*, but they've been obsessively covered my whole life without reporters ever seeming to gain any knowledge from it. If you're listening to Steve Bannon then you should know this isn't the important thing he is talking about.
And, you know, you never see a headline like, "HEAR WHAT SAM SEDER THINKS OF ANTHONY BLINKEN," or whatever.
Some of them are important and deserve coverage, but most of them are important precisely because they are endlessly covered.