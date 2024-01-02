The Existential Threat

The Republican Party can't be both Voldemort and good partners in government, and you can't keep trying to separate Trump from the party when they all support him.
This isn't about Advanced Politics Understanders like ourselves, it's about barely tuned in voters (you know, normal people) who might have a wee bit of a hard time making sense of things because they don't understand why Biden is at times so friendly to the Trump Party, who are also going to end civilization as we know it.
WHY DON'T VOTERS KNOW WHAT IS AT STAKE? Because the people who they trust aren't always very clear about it!