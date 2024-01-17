Even with the shifting numbers, it is hard to see the Republican membership falling below that of Democrats, though it is possible that on some days, more Democrats than Republicans could be on the floor and voting because of illness or any number of other reasons. Democrats say that if that were to become a regular occurrence, they would not hesitate to capitalize on the situation.I am no expert on House procedure, but if you can do it if it becomes "regular" you probably can do it at any opportunity.
“We’d elect a speaker,” Mr. Hoyer said.
The MAGA caucus set things up so they can depose their Speaker easily. That isn't normal but there's no reason not to exploit it.