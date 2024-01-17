What followed was an agonizing 13 weeks of carrying a baby she knew would die and worrying about her own health. It left Dorbert with severe anxiety and depression for the first time in her life.Bonus thanks to all the centrist dipshits who mocked phrases like "abortion is healthcare" and people pointing out that exceptions to bans are not real.
Florida law allows abortions after 15 weeks if two doctors confirm the diagnosis of a fatal fetal abnormality in writing, but doctors in Florida and states with similar laws have been hesitant to terminate such pregnancies for fear someone will question whether the abnormality was truly fatal. The penalties for violating the law are severe: Doctors can go to prison and face heavy fines and legal fees.
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Meatball Ron, Uber Wonk
One thing political reporters are trained to do (other reporters cover this stuff) is to blot out all comprehension of the consequences of policies, in favor of theater criticism and "optics."
by Atrios at 10:30