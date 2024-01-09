Sounds Bad

A maddening dynamic is you have companies like Boeing which are, in a sense, too big (or important) to fail, but then the anti-trust and regulatory agencies see that as a directive to let them destroy themselves (and others)
as executives and shareholders loot them. More than one way to fail!
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Boeing's latest 737 MAX crisis deepened after United Airlines and Alaska Airlines said they had found loose parts on multiple grounded MAX 9 aircraft, raising new concerns among industry experts about how its best-selling jet family is manufactured.