The Powerless American President

I will say that Biden has done that act much less than Obama. Biden has done things! Biden has not pretended executive and agency action do not exist. He has appointed people who understand that their agencies actually have power. The president of the United States has lots of statutory authority just sitting there and not everything needs to be put into the latest budget bill.
Also, he is certainly not powerless to influence what is happening in Gaza. Even his people barely try to claim that. I'd recommend his self-appointed surrogates stop trying.