What's Missing, Nick

There's an obvious deliberate hole in this piece from Nick Confessore about the motley crew of racist bigots in the "anti-DEI" campaign. None of this works without prominent media members catapulting the propaganda, and it therefore defies belief that in all of the unearthed documents and correspondence, there is nothing about media strategy or "like-minded allies" who happen to be Nick's colleagues and bosses, or other journalists, editors, pundits, and media personalities.
He's just erased them.
As I said, none of this works without journalists, so where are they?