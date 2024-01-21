Sunday, January 21, 2024

Who Radicalized You, Ron DeSantis Staffers

Repent and all will be forgiven.

“We’re going to win Iowa,” DeSantis declared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Dec. 2.

But in the week before the all-important caucuses, Scott Wagner, the recently installed head of the super PAC, was doing something that aides found puzzling: He was literally doing a puzzle.

In the headquarters of Never Back Down in West Des Moines, Iowa, Wagner was, according to some of his staff, spending a significant amount of time in the precious final few days constructing a peaceful 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle of a landscape.

Click through for the picture. Amazing stuff.

My brief google search tells me Wagner is a "college buddy" of DeSantis. Another fine graduate of Yale University.

And Meatball Ron is dropping out.
by Atrios at 15:30