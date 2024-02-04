Amazing Stuff

The White House, in a reflection of their public confidence (hubris?) regarding the politics of Biden’s positioning on Israel, arranged a call with Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.).Brain geniuses.
Later this year, Biden officials hope to dispatch trusted progressive surrogates to warn against a third-party flirtation — hope you like the Midwest in fall, Senator Sanders! — and plan to bombard the internet with the same message on digital ads even sooner. One idea: Enlist a series of younger voters who admit to being tempted by a third-party hopeful but explain they’re backing Biden because any other choice ensures Trump’s election.
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Think the Biden administration have been getting into Elmo's stash.
by Atrios at 15:00