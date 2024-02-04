Sunday, February 04, 2024

...The Democrats!

Just yesterday I was thinking, "gee, Atrios, I wonder what role Andrew Cuomo's enforcer-against-victims has failed up to most recently?"  I found nothing, but I was one day early.

“People don’t understand how few votes [the third-party candidates] would need to take away,” said Lis Smith, the hard-charging Democratic operative who has recently signed on with the DNC, in part to grab voters by the lapels about the threat at hand. “It’s the whole election.”

 



Top tier choice. Amazing shit.
by Atrios at 11:30