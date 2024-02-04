...The Democrats!

Just yesterday I was thinking, "gee, Atrios, I wonder what role Andrew Cuomo's enforcer-against-victims has failed up to most recently?" I found nothing, but I was one day early.
“People don’t understand how few votes [the third-party candidates] would need to take away,” said Lis Smith, the hard-charging Democratic operative who has recently signed on with the DNC, in part to grab voters by the lapels about the threat at hand. “It’s the whole election.”
A problem Dems face is with voters who believe nothing is on the level, it’s all a cynical game. The chasm between the admin’s Gaza rhetoric and its actual policy is exhibit A. Hiring an unprincipled mercenary to do outreach doesn’t address this suspicion, it affirms it.— Matt Duss (@mattduss) February 4, 2024
Top tier choice. Amazing shit.