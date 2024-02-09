Friday, February 09, 2024

And What Did You Do In The Winter Of 2024

Most people came up short (including me), of course, and plenty I will never be friendly terms with again (few complaints about that, probably, not saying I will be missed).
Palestinians in Rafah, the packed city on Gaza’s southern border, were terrified Friday of an impending Israeli ground assault — which the United States and aid groups have warned risks “disaster.”

More than half of the enclave's 2.3 million people have sought shelter in Rafah, crowding tents in refugee camps stalked by growing hunger, disease and more recently fear that there will be nowhere to escape if troops enter the city.
The point is to drive people into Egypt and if they don't or can't go, well...

No worries, by a year from now "no one" will be talking about it. Amazing how well that can work.


