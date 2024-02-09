So why did Merrick Garland do this incredibly stupid and reckless thing? Let me give you the inside scoop here, having spent the last 38 years or so hanging around the vestibule of the Elite Lawyer Club, which I myself would never join for Marxist (Groucho) reasons. Because Robert Hur was Executive Editor of the Stanford Law Review, and clerked for the Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court, and was a partner at Gibson Dunn, and somebody with that kind of impeccable legal pedigree wouldn’t ever be a partisan hack, because if he was that would call into question the impeccable judgment of the other Elite Lawyers who anointed appointed him to those exalted offices, where Objective Legal Analysis always wins out over Partisan Political Considerations, because only the Very Best People get those kinds of jobs, because . . .
Friday, February 09, 2024
Nobody Who Is One Of The Lads Could Be Bad
Campos:
by Atrios at 15:00