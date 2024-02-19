Amid the constant drumbeat of sensational news stories — the scandals, the legal rulings, the wild political gambits — it’s sometimes easy to overlook the deeper trends that are shaping American life. For example, are you aware how much the constant threat of violence, principally from MAGA sources, is now warping American politics? If you wonder why so few people in red America seem to stand up directly against the MAGA movement, are you aware of the price they might pay if they did?Of course, he has the obligatory THE LEFT IS VIOLENT TOO paragraph, so fuck that guy, forever and always, but still.
Monday, February 19, 2024
But Someone Once Politely Asked Sarah Sanders To Leave A Restaurant
Not a member of the "David French liberal fan club" but I'll give him credit for addressing an incredibly undercovered - and certainly ignored by political reporters - story.
by Atrios at 09:00