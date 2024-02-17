Come For Your Leaders

A weird phenomenon is how we have a whole industry of people giving advice to The Democrats (me included at times!) about How To Win, which involves the correct combination of actions and messaging, yet there are certain groups of voters who mostly get told "orange man bad so just vote."
Maybe those voters - online lefties, young people, Arab-Americans, people generally opposed to military violence - are as ridiculous and annoying as Joe and Eileen Bailey, but it's understood that Joe and Eileen need to be catered to, not yelled at, because that's politics.
Also Joe and Eileen aren't real.