Saturday, February 17, 2024

...The Democrats!!!

This specific issue aside, I have been increasingly disturbed what seems to me (am I right? can't say!) to be a general decline in horror at death.  The indifference seems to be ratcheting up since the post-9/11 era. The wars, school shootings, police violence, Covid... people seem to have forgotten that you get one go and it's kind of a big deal to take that away.

I certainly am not going to say our reaction to 9/11 was good, but even in the Freedom Fries era almost everyone pretended to think that civilian casualties were bad, that we were there to get the "bad guys" and spread freeance. "Turn the region into glass" was mostly just coming from online headbangers, not top Democratic politicians.
by Atrios at 09:19