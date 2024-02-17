...The Democrats!!!

This specific issue aside, I have been increasingly disturbed what seems to me (am I right? can't say!) to be a general decline in horror at death. The indifference seems to be ratcheting up since the post-9/11 era. The wars, school shootings, police violence, Covid... people seem to have forgotten that you get one go and it's kind of a big deal to take that away.
NY Gov Hochul last night on local opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza:— Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) February 16, 2024
“If Canada someday ever attacked Buffalo, I'm sorry my friends, there would be no Canada the next day.
“That’s a natural reaction. You have a right to defend yourself and to make sure it never happens again.” pic.twitter.com/UCHUBmU6ka
I certainly am not going to say our reaction to 9/11 was good, but even in the Freedom Fries era almost everyone pretended to think that civilian casualties were bad, that we were there to get the "bad guys" and spread freeance. "Turn the region into glass" was mostly just coming from online headbangers, not top Democratic politicians.