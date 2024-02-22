So much liberalish is discourse is highlighting and refuting conservative (and mainstream media) bullshit. I'm guilty of that myself! "We" can all take some blame and promise to do better, but it isn't helped that our electeds rarely go on the offense on a sustained basis.
One response you get to points like this is "oh we don't want to be like the Right." I'm not advocating that Dick Durbin (or whoever) should go out there every day with the bullshit gun. Just, you know, swing at the easy at ones and keepswinging.
I know there are legitimate asymmetries (believe me, I know) in how mainstream outlets cover things, but if you want something to be news you still have to make news.