No Don't Do This

The White House is considering executive action to restrict migrants’ ability to seek asylum at the US-Mexico border if they crossed illegally – a maneuver reminiscent of controversial action from the Donald Trump era and is sure to invite fierce backlash from immigration advocates and progressives.The "anger" about immigration is not related to anything real. Even more than with crime, it is about people reacting to the teevee.
This is what we sophisticated advanced politics knowers call a "trial balloon" so the time to yell is now.