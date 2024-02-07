Wednesday, February 07, 2024

Fixing The "Border Crisis"

I'm glad we've now succeeded in pivoting the election narrative to Trump's issue so that he can now make the case that only he can work with Congress to do what is "necessary."

Please clap.
 
Yah, Senator, you've given all 13 of these people a lot to think about.

  

"Our message should be that the he only way to solve this pressing problem, the most important problem, is to elect Donald Trump. I am a smart political consultant, here is where to send my check."

Gonna get normie libs holding "fix the border" rallies.
by Atrios at 09:00