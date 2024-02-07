Again, there is a big difference between "we tried to get a deal on things by giving them stuff they wanted in exchange for stuff we wanted" and "we gave the Republicans their dream wish list which was good, akshually."
Dems are out there arguing that this bill would have "fixed the border." It's madness.
Chris Murphy:
Congress now has a decision: do you want immigration to just be a perpetual political cudgel, or do you want to solve the problem?It's madness to thinks this would "fix the border," and it's certainly madness to think this "fix" would stop conservatives from screeching about it.
Republicans pretended they wanted to fix the border. They don't.
What is the crisis? What is the chaos? What is it fixing? Either in reality or in the political problem of Fox News screeching about it every day?