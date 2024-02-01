In Vino Veritas

Garry Tan, the CEO of startup accelerator Y Combinator and a deep-pocketed donor to moderate politics in San Francisco, seemingly wished a slow death for seven supervisors last night in an apparent drunken online tirade.As far as I can tell, the basic reason all the tech overlords are mad at "San Francisco" - whatever reasons they give - is they are getting older and despite their wealth and power, just don't feel as cool (young) anymore.
They've all constructed an elaborate mythology about their rage, but "life isn't fun like it was when I was 25, I blame the wokes and the homeless" is basically what's going on.
Generally watching a bunch of people hit 40 and lose their minds has been... interesting!
In the good old days you divorced your wife and bought a Porsche. Now you try to burn everything down.