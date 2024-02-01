Welcome to the new House of Representatives under the thin Republican majority. It's becoming so inept at moving legislation through the normal process that it's starting to look like a more rowdy Senate, where the minority party can bless or block bills and the once-rare 60-vote threshold, or two-thirds in the House, has become the new normal.
It's TRADITION
"We" all pretended that everything requiring 60 votes in the Senate was just How Things Have Always Been even though that didn't start until the late aughts, so now the House has established a new inviolate tradition blessed by the Founding Fathers, Jesus, and Doris Kearns Goodwin.
