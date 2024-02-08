I didn't like Bill Clinton's "triangulation" but "clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right" was more sensible than trying to embrace bipartisanship in the age of Trump.
GRAHAM: says he is a no on starting on the Ukraine/Israel pkg until he gets a guarantee of votes on border amendments.— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) February 7, 2024
Thus, confirming the impossible paradox of now.
GOP is blocking Border + Ukraine together - and now poised (next vote) to block them apart.
That Asshole Wallet Inspector Stole My Wallet Again - The Bastard!
A frustrating thing is that it is generally The Left (however defined, whatever the flaws otherwise) that is clear-eyed about what Republicans are and how they operate.
