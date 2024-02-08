Thursday, February 08, 2024

That Asshole Wallet Inspector Stole My Wallet Again - The Bastard!

A frustrating thing is that it is generally The Left (however defined, whatever the flaws otherwise) that is clear-eyed about what Republicans are and how they operate. I didn't like Bill Clinton's "triangulation" but "clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right" was more sensible than trying to embrace bipartisanship in the age of Trump.
by Atrios at 09:00