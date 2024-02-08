Sounds Promising

Good news!
Scientists and engineers near the English city of Oxford have set a nuclear fusion energy record, they announced Thursday, bringing the clean, futuristic power source another step closer to reality.
Using the Joint European Torus (JET) — a huge, donut-shaped machine known as a tokamak — the scientists sustained a record 69 megajoules of fusion energy for five seconds, using just 0.2 milligrams of fuel.
And myriad challenges remain. Khan points out that the team used more energy to carry out the experiment than it generated, for example.
