The Smartest Boys On The Internet

To put it simply so that maybe these weirdos can understand: if it can pretend to draw clear conclusions about "Is Musk better or worse than Hitler" it will have to do the same for "Is Joe Biden better or worse than Donald Trump" unless they just code "Hitler is worse than everybody" into the algorithm.
I'm wrong. The won't understand the point. They can spend a lifetime getting mad about their chatbot wrongly ranking people. They can move onto sports stars, finding it concerning every time it doesn't clearly pick the white guy.
They're spending hours trying to prove the AI is TOO WOKE and getting mad about it. Some poor guy at google gets a message from Elon Musk every time he's not happy with the degree of racism.