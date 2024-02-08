I gave up some "fights," such as getting D politicians and other reporters to stop treating Fox as a legitimate new organization. Dem leaders - electeds and others - just won't engage in these kinds of arguments, so it's impossible for some guy with a website to contribute anything to it.
It is impossible to imagine the liberal mirror version of this - in part because there is no liberal media mirror version of Fox - but something like this would lead to a hissy fit led by conservatives, elected Rs, and then mainstream reporters if it happened until people were fired.