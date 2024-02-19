Well That Was All A Big Mistake

"Riffraff" includes a lot of things - people who didn't go to Ivies, minorities and marginalized people, even just "random people on the internet with little nepotism involved."
Not the whole story, but this bit in the Harvard Crimson is some of it.
One popular hypothesis: The reporters flock to Harvard to work through their personal struggles with generational overachievement. There’s no “crisis in higher education”; there’s just a crisis of New York Times writers with daddy issues and anxiety over what the end of legacy admissions could mean for their children’s college prospects.And the general anti-anti-racism backlash is, contary to what everyone wants to pretend, an elite project.