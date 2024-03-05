Fighting In Enemy Territory

Then those voters leave their containment field and go home and turn on Fox. The focus group itself is made up of a group of people who have expressed concerns about "the border," providing this feedback loop for all involved.
More broadly, focus groups can tell you if a particular advertising pitch might work. Bring a group of soda lovers together in a room and ask them if this particular pitch will get them to buy Pepsi instead of Coke. It does not tell you that The Soda Question is the burning question on everybody's mind. If you go on the campaign trail talking about nothing but The Soda Question, you alienate the people who never drink that shit. Also Coke has better brand appeal (as a soda, not everything), and 20x the advertising budget, and you can't get everyone into the focus group room to pitch this one on one. There is no effective retort to "Pepsi Shmepsi."
Also, this isn't polling, it's push polling. Would you like the Democrats more, once we explain the Democrats are good, y/n?
New polling showing that when Democrats explain how Republicans killed the toughest border bill in decades, Republicans' 15 point advantage on the border DISAPPEARS.— Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 29, 2024
Time to go on the offense, team.https://t.co/mw7YjuoTzQ