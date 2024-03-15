Friday, March 15, 2024

New Buisness Model

Even as urban residential values have soared many places, the powers that be, for various reasons, have largely stuck to policies which are more about trying to attract jobs for suburban commuters than do basic "quality of life" stuff along with allowing more housing united construction. Maybe that type of commercial real estate just doesn't need to be there anymore, as much?
Such steep discounts have become normal for office space across the United States as the pandemic trends of hybrid and remote work have persisted, hollowing out urban centers that were once bustling with workers. But the losses are hitting more than just commercial real estate investors. Cities are also starting to bear the brunt, as municipal budgets that rely on taxes associated with valuable commercial property are now facing shortfalls and contemplating cutbacks as lower assessments of property values reduce tax bills.
Philly faces this issue, some, but it also benefits from various historical quirks leading to the "downtown" area (center city) having a sizeable residential population, which isn't the case in every city. Office-to-residential conversions aren't cheap or practical, necessarily, but you don't have to try to create a residential neighborhood where there isn't one - it's already there.

I suspect these pieces get written more because of the commercial real estate investors panicking than the actual tax hole cities are facing, but to the extent that this real:
Mr. Peskin said that San Francisco’s $14 billion budget is facing the prospect of a $1 billion shortfall over the next few years, in part because of lost commercial real estate tax revenue.
San Francisco, especially, can fix this problem easily by allowing some residential units to be built.
by Atrios at 10:30