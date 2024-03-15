This Is A Full Time Kate Middleton Conspiracy Blog Now

I don't mean Kate Middleton, personally, in this case, I mean the entity that is The Royals. The Firm.
They have one job, really, which is to maintain a PR facade, and they are tremendously bad at it. Sure they have to deal with the UK's poisonous press, and that makes some things complicated, but they can at least not fail at things like promoting altered photos. If you're going to do that - for whatever reason that might be deemed "necessary" - get a professional in who can actually make it undetectable.
Whatever they're covering for might be big or small, the "conspiracy" major or minor, but they should at least be able to get the little things right.
It's a cautionary tale about what happens when a society that pretends it operates on meritocracy actually operate on little else but nepotism, when the nepo babies delegate important tasks to other nepo babies because none of them can fathom that anyone else has actual useful skills. They can't even do the simplest thing: delegate to people who know what they're doing.
You might think that referring to The Royal Family as an element of "meritocracy" is absurd, but it is just slightly more extreme than the general belief of those at the top of the nepotistic system. Sure my Dad is a billionaire, but I worked hard!
It's one thing for the failson to inherit his father's car dealership, it's another when he hires his frat buddies to help run the thing. What happens when almost everything is like that?