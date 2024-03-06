Still, demand for E.V.s has cooled, a sign, industry experts say, that the hard part may just be starting for the budding electric vehicle transition.
“We’re starting to see E.V.s having to move more into the mainstream market and become desirable to everyone rather than just the early adopters and evangelists,” said Jessica Caldwell, the head of insights at Edmunds, a website that tracks the automotive industry.
...
Analysts expect the American electric vehicle market to continue growing in 2024, but at a slower pace. Nationally, E.V. sales were up 46 percent between 2022 and 2023, according to Kelley Blue Book. This year, sales are forecast to grow around 20 to 30 percent.
Note to whoever wrote this: f(t)''<0 is not the same as f(t)'<0.