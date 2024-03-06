The British government has a plan in place to resume funding to the United Nations' agency for Palestinian refugees, Unrwa, Middle East Eye has learnt from a parliamentary source with direct knowledge of the matter.And, in this case, the faces that need to be saved are largely the ghouls in the US State Department.
A second source told MEE that a little over a week after the UK announced it was pausing its funding to the UN agency, Foreign Secretary David Cameron acknowledged the decision had been "too hasty" and was looking for face-saving measures to reinstate it.
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
"Face-Saving"
It's good if they resume the funding (I don't care who administers aid as long as it gets in), but it's important to understand what's being admitted here: you can't reverse catstrophic decisions until you figure out some way to let the people who made them keep their reputations intact.
by Atrios at 14:30