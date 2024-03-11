Monday, March 11, 2024

Sure Why Not

No one has to care about any of this, but the incompetence of people (I mean The Firm, not Kate herself) who have, basically, one job, is interesting!
In a post on social media, Kate said that “like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”

...

Kensington Palace said it would not release the original unedited photograph. And while Kate’s statement provided a measure of clarification, it looked unlikely to stop the swirl of rumor that has accelerated during her absence from public duties.
by Atrios at 10:30