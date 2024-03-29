The Kushner-Netanyahu Middle East Peace Plan

President Joe Biden said Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries are “prepared to fully recognize Israel” during remarks at an off-camera fundraiser Thursday night, according to reporters in the room.Biden repeated calls for a “post-Gaza plan” for Israel, including “a train to a two-state solution.”The remarks reflect Biden’s increased willingness to publicly call for Israel to increase efforts to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza.
"I won't go into detail now. But look, I've been working with the Saudis and with all the other Arab countries, including Egypt and Jordan and Qatar. They're prepared to fully recognize Israel, fully recognize Israel for the first time,” Biden said, according to reports from journalists in the room.
A 'two-state' solution is alway a dozen or more Friedmans away. Biden still wants a victory tour, and Arab nations recognizing Israel is how he defines victory.