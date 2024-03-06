Israel, like most militaries, does not routinely disclose data about its weapons expenditures, but in the first week of the war, it said it had dropped 6,000 bombs on Gaza. As the conflict drags on, Israel’s reliance on the United States to sustain the campaign has become ever more clear, said Konyndyk, the former Biden administration official.
“The U.S. cannot maintain that, on the one hand, Israel is a sovereign state that’s making its own decisions and we’re not going to second guess them, and, on the other hand, transfer this level of armament in such a short time and somehow act as if we are not directly involved,” he said.
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
WHAT CAN BIDEN DOOOOOOO
No way to save face, really, so...
by Atrios at 15:30