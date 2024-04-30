A Small Bit Of Good News

Credit where credit is due to a couple of Republicans
.
Transgender youth in Kansas will continue to have access to gender transition surgery and hormone therapy after the Republican-controlled Legislature failed to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a ban on the care. The House on Monday voted 82-43 to override the veto, two votes short of what was necessary, after the Senate approved it 27-13 earlier in the day.
