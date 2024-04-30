But I Won't Do That

I'm not sure the Fetterman approach to politics, which currently is "vote for Biden, you Hamas supporting scum," is helpful! I mean, you can argue it doesn't matter, but I suspect it does! If your argument is it shouldn't matter, that people would be crazy to not vote or to vote for the bad orange man, well then we get to shut down the Biden campaign and go to brunch, because he's already won.
I've also noticed a "Hastert rule" creeping in to Dem punditry: if something isn't important to the majority of potential Democratic voters than it shouldn't be important to any of them. You can apply these rules to your social media beefs but I don't think they're persuasive!