It's funny how "AI could plan your trip for you" is one of the examples of its revolutionary possibilities. "Disrupting travel agents" is a funny business fantasy, in that even if it catches on, it's hardly a lucrative business. More than that, it's the perfect example of something where the benefit of some human involvement is obvious to anyone but these freaks.
The dream persists!
2006:
They want the computers to deal with the weirdest tasks that they are obviously the least suited for.
Quite sure all "AI travel solutions" are going to be Mechanical Turks, just human assembled travel itineraries that match a query. Part of this is about the machine "brain," but it's mostly about trying to commoditize things which resist it. Things like locations and hotels are highly differentiated, as are preferences for such things. Fake AI isn't going to do anything existing algorithms can't.