Monday, April 29, 2024

Fancy Bus

"It's a bus, not like those other buses where you might encounter a poor."
Blade, the helicopter charter company, was founded 10 years ago as a way for commuters going between New York and the Hamptons to avoid vehicle traffic.

This May it is introducing a new service, the Hamptons Streamliner, that, starting at $195 a ticket, will take passengers to destinations on eastern Long Island aboard … a bus.
Jokes aside, it's good. Buses are Good, Akshually and if that's what it takes... There are other cheaper bus services.

It is true that buses aren't the most comfortable way to travel, but they aren't worse than airplanes (back of the plane, anyway). I know some weirdos like driving, but put me on a bus.
by Atrios at 09:00