Blade, the helicopter charter company, was founded 10 years ago as a way for commuters going between New York and the Hamptons to avoid vehicle traffic.Jokes aside, it's good. Buses are Good, Akshually and if that's what it takes... There are other cheaper bus services.
This May it is introducing a new service, the Hamptons Streamliner, that, starting at $195 a ticket, will take passengers to destinations on eastern Long Island aboard … a bus.
It is true that buses aren't the most comfortable way to travel, but they aren't worse than airplanes (back of the plane, anyway). I know some weirdos like driving, but put me on a bus.