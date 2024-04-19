Is That Good

Israel has attacked Iran, US official tells CNNI am really hung up on Israeli officials running to the NYT and explaining that they didn't understand that bombing the Iranian embassy in Syria would make Iran mad.
Why are the Iranians so emotional? Is it because they have some strange inscrutable notion of honor?
It might be the case that this retaliation was mostly for show, as Iran's largely was. A choregraphed little dance.
It says a lot about the people who run the world that this actually makes sense to all of them. Oh we have to pretend to try to blow some shit up! I guess people with power all do have inscrutable notions of honor.