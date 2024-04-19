8. Consider the opportunity cost. The problem with dumb war isn't that it's war. The problem is that it costs you the military, economic, and political resources to fight a smart war. Everything Bush wrongly attributed to Iraq turns out to be true of Iran. But we can't confront Iran with the force it probably requires, because we wasted our resources in Iraq. Americans, having been suckered in Iraq, won't accept evidence of Iran's nuclear program. Countries that might have supported us in a strike on Iran won't do so now, since we led them astray. Our coffers have been emptied to pay for the Iraq occupation. Our troops are physically and spiritually exhausted. In the name of strength, Bush has made us weak.
Friday, April 19, 2024
Learning From Our Mistakes
The "bomb Iran" crowd has been fairly quiet recently, but they're always waiting for their moment. The Kids won't rememember but in the late aughts it was very pressing.
by Atrios at 10:30