For years, Tesla and federal regulators have been aware of problems with Autopilot following lane lines, including cars being guided in the wrong direction of travel and placed in the path of cross-traffic — with sometimes fatal results. Unlike vehicles that are designed to be completely autonomous, like cars from Waymo or Cruise, Teslas do not currently use sensors such as radar or lidar to detect obstacles. Instead, Teslas rely on cameras.Elon basically said people just have two eyes so good enough for his cars (cameras). Of course our brains are capable of many things his computers aren't, which is why you need better sensors to have any hope of these things working as desired.
Monday, April 08, 2024
Lane Lines
Teslas do not have adequate sensors to do what they claim to do and yet...
by Atrios at 09:00