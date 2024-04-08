"What the White House did this week ... It seemed like a very significant shift, saying there would be consequences if they didn't allow essentially more humanitarian aid and take more care of civilian lives. Were you satisfied with that statement?" Raddatz asked.
"I think 'there will be consequences' is part of the problem," Andrés responded. "[There] should be already consequences. Support Israel right to defend itself, but you cannot be just giving weapons that they are [using to kill] American citizens who are humanitarians. You can be supporting Israel's right to defend themselves but, at the same time, you can be asking Israel to conduct themselves at the highest possible human level."
Monday, April 08, 2024
Not Understanding The Power Of The Sternly Worded Letter
Followed by Miller or McGurk or Blinken going out there with smirks and showing their crossed fingers to the assembled press.
