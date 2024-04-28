One of my idiosyncratic opinions is that windshield brain and car-centric culture have led to people having absolutely no sense of geographic size and distance. The reliance on GPS for driving directions probably doesn't help.
For example, when people who live in a big city get panicked texts from their relatives every time there's some crime on the news, as if it must happening right there. Or, more relevant to now, when everybody "knew" that in 2020 American cities had been completely taken over by BLM protests when they were maybe happening in a few block range somewhere.
Everyone writing about how a campus protest encampment, which is probably taking up 1/3 of a football field, if that, has COMPLETELY DISRUPTED CAMPUS, is either a fool or a liar. It's one corner of what are mostly very large campuses.
Even urban campus Columbia is quite large. Indiana University is absolutely humongous. Almost every American campus that makes the news is pretty sprawling.
"Fool or liar" is always a tough one, of course, but either disqualifies you from being a pundit worthy of anything but mockery.