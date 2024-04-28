Are We The Baddies

Anyway, whether or not people in Gaza should be slaughtered ain an ongoing campaign of ethnic cleansing and collective punishment has little to do with whether or not some campus protesters annoy you, a person 800 miles away from them.
"I think the cause could be just, but the people fighting for it have made me oppose it" is never true, but this is the toddler-level take our big brain pundits give us daily.
Before the Iraq war, there were certainly many more pieces criticizing Iraq war protesters, and the anti-war movement generally, than pieces written voicing their concerns, in our elite newspapers. "The Iraq war would be stopped if only the antiwar movement were different, but sadly they have not convinced me - a person mad at some random signs he saw highlighted on the conservative websites Anti-Idiotarian Rotweiler Dot Com and Confederate Yankee Dot Com" was silly then and its equivalent is silly now.
Back then, "same side as Dick Cheney, Don Rumsfeld, John Bolton, David Frum, and Norman Podhoretz" - public figures with long horrific records - should've been a more important consideration than getting mad about a "no blood for oil" sign, but that's because people like making up excuses rather than acknowledging that they've joined up with the baddies.
Back then, "same side as Dick Cheney, Don Rumsfeld, John Bolton, David Frum, and Norman Podhoretz" - public figures with long horrific records - should've been a more important consideration than getting mad about a "no blood for oil" sign, but that's because people like making up excuses rather than acknowledging that they've joined up with the baddies.
Some real abuser behavior, too. If only you'd behave according to revolving rules, I wouldn't be such a horrible person.