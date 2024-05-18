Happy Birthday, Rudy

He taunted them and they got him at his birthday party
!
Rudy Giuliani’s 80th birthday bash in Palm Beach was stormed “like it was Normandy” as the former New York City mayor was served with notice of his Arizona indictment, sources told The Post.
In front of nearly 75 guests, two officials with Arizona’s attorney general’s office arrived at the shindig around 11 p.m. to hand Giuliani the papers in the case alleging he and 17 others were involved in a plot to overturn the 2020 election, the sources said.
Some partygoers started screaming and one woman even cried as Giuliani was served.
Noun, verb, 9/11, one last time...
“It’s unfortunate that they chose to barge up and startle guests during a celebration of this man’s 80th birthday,” Goodman told The Post.
Rudy Giuliani’s bizarre 80th birthday Amazon gift registry includes Armani cologne, an electric razor and ceiling paint
“They could’ve shown a little more respect for the man who comforted the nation following September 11th and who stands up for law enforcement and the men and women in blue.”
I'm no smart law-talking dude, but I do not think that if you manage to hide for 90 days you win. Not how it worked in The Fugitive!