This Is Just How Journalism Works, You Fool, You Imbecile, You Moron

Q. So, talking for a few minutes about Ms. Haberman, who does she work for?
A. She is with the New York Times.
Q. And over the years well, let me ask you this: When did you first meet Ms. Haberman ?
A. Over 20 years ago.
Q. So you met before so early 2000?A. Yes.
Q. Over the years, you have a very strong would you describe your relationship with her very strong?
A. I would .
Q. You asked her to write positive stories about you correct ?
A. Correct.
Q. As a matter of fact, when you started in your official role in 2017 as President Trump's Personal Attorney, you asked her to write a story and say what a great idea it was?
A. I asked her if she would write a story.
Q. That was my question saying how good it was that you had that role for President Trump; right?
A. Yes, sir.
Q. And , in exchange for that, you would give tips to Ms. Haberman ; correct ?
A. Not in exchange, I would use Ms. Haberman if the story was something that I believed the New York Times would run, and if it wasn't the New York Times style story, I would go to a different newspaper.
Q. But there were a number of times when you gave Ms. Haberman a scoop, as you testified about, on Tuesday?
A. Yes, sir.
...
Q. My question is, the reason why one of the reasons why you want relationships with reporters is to give you an opportunity to respond before an article is written right?
A. Correct .
Q. To give you an opportunity to push information to the reporter if you think an article should be written ; correct?
A. Correct .
Q. Also to shape an article --so, maybe that's not the word you would use, you can pick the word , but to make the article come out in a way as favorable to you or at the time President Trump as possible; right?
A. That is correct .
Q. So the example I just went through with Ms. Haberman, you had several reporters where you had the same relationship?
A. Yes, sir.