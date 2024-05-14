Maybe If They Say It Louder

'We must settle Gaza now': Netanyahu ministers join Israelis marching to Gaza, demand Palestinians' transfer"Voluntary."
Thousands of Israelis joined an Independence Day march on Tuesday in southern Israel, led by far-right Jewish activists advocating for resettling the Gaza Strip and facilitating the emigration of Palestinians from Gaza.
Communication Minister Shlomo Karhi, of Netanyahu's Likud party, said: "In order to preserve the security achievements that our soldiers lost their lives for, we must resettle Gaza with security forces and settlers that will embrace the land with love." He added that "this is the only true way, to make the Hamas Nazis pay a price and to defend our nation and country."
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also spoke at the march, and said that what the protesters are calling for is the "true solution."
"First," he said, "we must return to Gaza now! We are coming home! To the holy land! And second," he continued, "we must encourage emigration. Encourage the voluntary emigration of the residents of Gaza. It is moral!"
Almost everyone failing the simplest test and convincing themselves they're the good guys. Amazing stuff.